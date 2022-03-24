Kate Middleton Wears Queen Elizabeth's Jewelry With Stunning Green Gown in Jamaica

Kate Middleton is clearly channeling her inner future queen in Jamaica! The 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge continued to impress with her fashion while on a royal tour of the Caribbean with her husband, Prince William, on Wednesday.

At a dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica, Sir Patrick Allen, at the King's House in Jamaica, Kate wore a sparkling, off-the-shoulder kelly green Jenny Packham gown and emerald jewelry loaned to her from Queen Elizabeth II herself.

Pinned to her dress were the Royal Family Order and the GCVO Star. William went for a traditional look in a black tuxedo.

Amid ongoing protests surrounding the royals' visit and outspoken coalitions seeking to make Jamaica a republic and to remove the queen as the head of state, William gave a speech at the dinner, condemning Britain's role in the trafficking of people to the Caribbean and the United States.

"I strongly agree with my father, The Prince of Wales, who said in Barbados last year that the appalling atrocity of slavery forever stains our history," William said of his dad, Prince Charles. "I want to express my profound sorrow. Slavery was abhorrent, and it should never have happened. While the pain runs deep, Jamaica continues to forge its future with determination, courage and fortitude."

As the couple arrived in Jamaica, news broke that "a coalition of Jamaican politicians, business leaders, doctors and musicians" were pressing the country to sever ties with the British monarchy and to change the country's status to a republic. The coalition reportedly sent an open letter to William and Kate about their intention to remove Queen Elizabeth as the head of state. The royal family has not publicly commented on this.

William and Kate have kept a busy schedule on their royal tour in honor of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee year. They started off in Belize before traveling to Jamaica and are next set to go to the Bahamas before the tour wraps up this weekend.