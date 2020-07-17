Kate Spade Deal of the Day: Save $200 on the Karissa Nylon Medium Backpack

Perfect for toting your essentials on-the-go, this durable backpack is available in Nightcap blue and Radiant Pink ombre -- a playful striped print has already sold out. It has a zip closure as well as interior slide and exterior zip pockets to keep your stuff organized and safe. Not carrying around books and school supplies? Use it for day trips, to tote your workout gear or as a chic diaper bag. For today only, the Karissa Nylon Medium Backpack is marked down from $279 to $79.