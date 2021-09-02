Kate Walsh and Donal Logue Find Love and Redemption in 'Sometime Other Than Now' Trailer (Exclusive)

She's the manager of a run-down motel who's looking for a better life He's a lost soul stranded in a small New England town following a motorcycle crash. Together, they might find love and something more in Sometime Other Than Now -- and ET can exclusively debut the trailer.

From writer-director Dylan McCormick, the romantic drama stars Kate Walsh as Kate, who finds herself drawn to her new motel guest, Sam (Donal Logue). As fate would have it, Sam's estranged daughter lives in the same town, and with some gentle encouragement from Kate, he sets out to set things right and reconnect. Watch the trailer above.

"I'm thrilled that audiences get to see Sometime Other Than Now," Walsh tells ET. "It is a beautiful, character-driven story about second chances, redemption and love. It was a delight to work with Dylan, Donal and the rest of the cast and crew, and particularly amazing to experience the generosity and support of everyone in Greenport and the North Fork of Long Island community."

Trieste Kelly Dunn, Amy Hargreaves and Alexa Swinton (Billions) co-star. Sometime Other Than Now is in theaters and on demand on March 5.

Gravitas Ventures