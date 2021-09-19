Kate Winslet Salutes Fellow Best Actress in a Limited Series Nominees During Emmy Acceptance Speech

A witch, a chess prodigy, a grizzled lady detective, a twenty-something writer and the Queen of Soul walk into the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. During Sunday's telecast, Kate Winslet took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her performance in Mare of Easttown.

"Mom, they're standing up! Oh my god, thank you so much. OK, breathe," an overcome Winslet said as she took the stage. "I just want to acknowledge my fellow nominees in this decade that has to be about women having each other's backs. I support you. I salute you. I'm proud of all of you."

This year's limited series races were especially tight, with Winslet joined by fellow nominees Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You), Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha), Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) and Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit).

She then thanked writer and EP Brad Ingelsby for creating a series that "brought people together and gave them something to talk about other than a global pandemic." "You created a middle-aged, imperfect, flawed mother," she said, "and you made us all feel validated, honestly."

In Mare of Easttown, Winslet plays Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective working a murder case as she works through the grief of her own tragedy. This marks her second Emmy win, previously picking up a trophy in this same category for 2011's Mildred Pierce.

Winslet wrapped her acceptance speedily shouting out co-stars and fellow winners Evan Peters, Julianne Nicholson and "the all mighty" Jean Smart (who was nominated for Mare of Easttown but won for Hacks) and her family, including her children, Mia, Bear and Joe. "And my husband, Ned, who I get to hold hands with for the rest of my life. Yes, I am the winner!" she exclaimed.

