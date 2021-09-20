Kate Winslet Says 'Mare of Easttown' Season 2 Talks Are Happening (Exclusive)

Will Mare return to Easttown? Moments after her 2021 Emmy win for her lead role in the Mare of Easttown, Kate Winslet spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner about the show's big night and whether fans might see a return of the HBO Max limited series.

"For three out of our four actors to win and for Jean Smart to win for Hacks, as well, it just feels amazing," the 45-year-old actress told ET, as Smart also starred in Mare of Easttown as the mother of Winslet's character. "I just feel so proud of everybody and so proud of our show and the cast and the crew and everyone."

In addition to Winslet, actors Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson also took home gold, and the series won a fourth Emmy for production design. As a follow-up to the show's big success, many fans are wondering if they can expect another season.

"The truth is, I don't know, honestly, I don't know," Winslet, who also served as an executive producer of the series, admitted. "There are conversations. There are lots of ideas floating around, but I think until there's a script that we can all look at and take a view of, is it another story worth telling or not, then we don't know. Honestly, I don't know."

Winslet said that even if the opportunity did present itself, she'd have to think twice before accepting the gritty role a second time.

"It would be a lot to consider because, honestly, it was so hard," she explained. "It took something of me. I had to take this year off, did a little therapy, truly I've taken a minute to put myself back together. So I'd have to really think that through, 'cause sometimes you have to look after your own mental health and things like that."

Despite these internal struggles, Winslet said she "did love playing" the Pennsylvania cop.

"What I loved about her so much is that nobody's perfect. She's a mother and a grandmother who has no choice but to keep on going," the British actress said. "And sometimes when the chips are down, that's all you can do as a parent. You just have to keep going. That's what I loved the most about our show is that we didn't shy away from those harsh realities."

And though she's hesitant to step back into the challenging part, Winslet joked, "You know what, awards really help. They help you get over yourself, they make you feel good, it's great for the kids. It absolutely helps."

Winslet's Emmy-winning co-stars Peters and Nicholson also spoke with ET about working with the acclaimed actress.

"She's just incredible to work with. She's a beautiful human being and the best actress in my mind -- besides you, of course," Peters, said, acknowledging Nicholson. "It was such an honor to learn from her and be on the set with her and see the details. She's just incredible. It was just a dream come true."

Nicholson echoed the sentiment, adding, "She just took care of every single person on that set, every day with such ease and humor and love. I cannot say enough good things about her. We're all here because of her."