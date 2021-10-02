Kate Winslet's HBO Series 'Mare of Easttown' Sets Premiere Date

Kate Winslet's new series has set a premiere date.

Mare of Easttown will debut Sunday, April 18 on HBO, it was announced at the network's Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday. The series will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

The seven-part limited series stars Winslet as Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as life crumbles around her. The series, from creator and writer Brad Ingelsby, is an "exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present," the official synopsis says.

Mare of Easttown serves as a reunion between Winslet and her Mildred Pierce co-star, Guy Pearce. The actor will play Richard Ryan, a local creative writing professor.

"I'd be a f**king lousy detective," Winslet quipped, when asked Wednesday during TCA if she'd make a decent detective in real life. "I'd be very good at the coffee and the after-hour beers."

The Oscar winner spoke about the unique challenge of getting the specific Delaware County (more commonly referenced to as Delco) accent, admitting that it was one of the toughest accents she's had to do in her career. "This one drove me crazy!" she exclaimed.

But Winslet explained the character of Mare is "nothing like me." "That's pretty scary in a great way, if you're an actor like me who likes to feel terrified and exposed," she said with a laugh. "I just had never done anything like this, I was excited to read something that just gripped me right away. I really felt like the sense of not just who she was but the world she lives in, where she comes from, that sense of community, being so entrenched in the society that you forget who you are from time to time."

"The sense of responsibility [and] burdens that Mare carries for lots of reasons that have to do with her backstory really, really intrigued me. Bu the story has such a heart to it and it's rooted in so much truth. And it just really resonated with me," she continued, adding that she was looking for a role that "consumed" her.

Winslet elaborated on her approach to playing the titular heroine.

"In many ways, she felt a million miles away from me, which she is in terms of the job that she does. I could never be a detective. I don't have the mental stamina that it requires. The one thing I did feel I had in common with Mare that I was able to lean on a lot was that real sense of family and how much it means to her to hold that together at all costs," she said. 'And also to be able to admit to herself from time to time that she has failed in a lot of areas and tries desperately to correct those errors and hold everyone close as close to her as she can, even if she's a difficult person to live with from time to time. It doesn't change the fact that the love for her family is the thing that bolts her down and drives her in life and her No. 1 priority. That was something that I was able to connect with."

Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice and Evan Peters also star, alongside Richard Ryan, Cailee Spaeny, David Denman, John Douglas Thompson, Patrick Murney, James McArdle, Sosie Bacon, Joe Tippett and Neal Huff.

In additional to starring in the series, Winslet will also executive produce, alongside Ingelsby, Craig Zobel, Paul Lee, Mark Roybal, Gavin O’Connor and Gordon Gray.

Mare of Easttown premieres Sunday, April 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.