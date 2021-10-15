Katey Sagal Hospitalized After Being Hit by a Car

Katey Sagal is recovering after being hit by a car. The 67-year-old actress was hit by the vehicle while crossing a Los Angeles street as a pedestrian on Thursday, TMZ reports.

According to the website, the driver of the car stopped to help Sagal, before she was transported to the hospital via ambulance.

ET has learned Sagal is going to be fine and is able to go home and rest.

It's currently unclear if the driver was cited for the accident. ET has reached out to Sagal's rep for comment.

Sagal is currently starring on The Conners. She previously appeared on Rebel, Shameless, Sons of Anarchy, 8 Simple Rules and Married... With Children.

Sagal has been married to Kurt Sutter since 2004, and they share a 14-year-old daughter, Esme. She's also mom to Jackson, 25, and Sarah, 27, from a previous relationship.

Watch the video below for more on the actress.