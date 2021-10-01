Kathryn Hahn to Star in ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff for Disney Plus

It's been Agatha all along! Everyone's favorite nosy neighbor Agnes-turned-powerful-witch Agatha is set to get her own WandaVision spinoff. According to multiple reports, Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness is getting her own Disney+ from Marvel Studios spinoff series, centered around her deliciously evil character.

ET has reached out to Disney+ for confirmation.

The show was described to Variety by sources as a dark comedy with WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer at the helm as the show's writer and executive producer.

In the WandaVision finale, viewers saw Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) trapping Agatha in Westview by using her powers to revert her to her Agnes persona. The show earned both Olsen and Hahn Emmy nominations for their standout parts.

Though WandaVision was a limited series, there's certainly been some fan interest in a potential second season of the show. ET spoke with star Paul Bettany, who played Vision, at the 2021 Emmy Awards last month about the potential for a second season.

"We're here for a limited series so I don't think so," Bettany said of a possible second season, but added that if the show were to come back, "I'm already in. If it's there, I'm in."