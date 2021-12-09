Kathy Hilton Is 'Trying to Work Things Out' When It Comes to Returning to 'RHOBH' (Exclusive)

The Hilton matriarch hinted as much while speaking with ET's Nischelle Turner at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala on Wednesday at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. While Hilton told ET she has "not been with the girls" for a couple of events with season 12 production underway, something may be in the works.

"I just got back so we're trying to work things out," said Hilton in reference to her trip with Paris Hilton following the reality star's extravagant wedding. To be fair, Hilton also cautioned nothing is close to being set in stone.

"You know, it all depends on ... right? ... whatever is meant to be will be," Hilton said. As Lloyd Christmas famously said, "So you're telling me there's a chance."

A chance, indeed. And that's huge considering it was less than a month ago when Hilton told ET she was not sure what the future looked like. At the time, Hilton said, "You know, I don't know what I'm doing tomorrow. I could be skiing off Mount Everest."

Hilton also chimed in on her new son-in-law, Carter Reum, whom Hilton said is responsible for her daughter being "happy as a clam." Reum's mother-in-law is adamant he's "the one" for Paris because of their compatibility.