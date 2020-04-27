Katie Couric Shares Her Candid Notes on Jennifer Aniston's 'Morning Show' Character

The Apple TV+ series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon premiered last fall, but Couric -- who is rumored to have inspired Aniston's character -- is speaking out about it for the first time.

On Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino, Couric said she thought some of the series was "really interesting." Without speaking about her direct experiences, Couric noted, "I think the long-term impact and the serious devastation that results from certain behaviors was quite well-represented, or quite well-conveyed in that."

The Morning Show's plot sees Aniston's male co-host (Steve Carell) accused of sexual misconduct -- in a similar way to how Couric's former Today co-host, Matt Lauer, was.

Couric then mentioned how she appreciated Aniston's performance in the series, but found some aspects of her character hard to believe. "I think Jennifer Aniston is great. I think the character, the role -- I wish they had made her more charismatic because I think you need a certain ebullience to pull off a show like that," she explained.

"I mean, I'm writing all about all this stuff in my book, so I'm not going to say too much," Couric added. "But I thought it was really interesting."

Aniston won a SAG Award for her role on The Morning Show, and the series will be back for another season.

"The show is... of course about #MeToo but it's about many other things as well. It's about gender dynamics, power dynamics, the abuse of power -- and not just sexual abuse of power, but power struggles in general," Aniston, who also serves as an executive producer, said at Apple TV+'s TCA winter press tour in January. "And so I think what we were trying to do was take a very realistic and human situation that we have all, as a society, have allowed to happen unconsciously."

"As far as Steve's character, it was important to get inside of the head of a gentle, charismatic narcissist -- to be at the hand of the abuse of power and not even actually know it," she continued. "There are varying degrees of these people. So we wanted to have that perspective of that character to be explored. And also to have the conversations that were going on behind closed doors that people were too afraid to have out in the world because it was just too dangerous. Even I was a part of the show and as I watched the episodes, I was on the edge of my seat and I allowed myself to forget what happened and was watching as an audience member. I couldn't believe what was happening!"

