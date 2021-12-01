Katie Holmes' Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Has Met Her Friends -- and They're 'Obsessed With Him'

Katie Holmes' friends are fans of her new beau! A source tells ET that the 42-year-old actress has introduced boyfriend Emilio Vitolo to her pals and they're "obsessed with him."

The source notes that, because her relationship with Emilio started during the pandemic, Katie hasn’t really had the opportunity to introduce him to many people.

However, the source says that the actress recently -- and safely -- introduced Vitolo to some of her close friends while eating dinner outside at an Upper East Side restaurant in New York City. They absolutely adored him, according to the source.

The source says that Holmes' friends praise Vitolo as "the most charismatic man she’s ever been with."

"He’s so funny and confident and gets along with everyone," the source says. "Best of all, he is so attentive and affectionate towards Katie."

The actress was first spotted out with Vitolo, a chef, in September, with a source telling ET at the time that they were the real deal.

"They adore each other and can't get enough of one another," the source said. "Katie is like a teenager in love right now -- he makes her giddy!"

The couple has since shared many PDA moments. A source previously told ET that the pandemic made Holmes and Vitolo's relationship move at a rapid pace.

"Katie wasn't working or traveling as much as usual and things were slower at the restaurant for Emilio, so it really gave them the opportunity to focus on each other," the source said. "Instead of a few dates over an extended period of time, they were able to have a month's worth of dates in a matter of days."

Vitolo made things with Holmes Instagram official last month in honor of the actress' birthday. In the post, Vitolo called his girlfriend "the most amazing, kindest, beautiful person."