Katie Thurston Posts First At-Home Photos With 'Bachelorette' Winner Blake Moynes

The Bachelorette finale came on a special day for Katie Thurston's fiancé, Blake Moynes. After the ABC series aired on Monday, Thurston took to Instagram to share her first post-show photos with her man in honor of his 31st birthday.

"Happy f**king birthday honey bear! 🐻💕What a wild couple of months it has been," Thurston captioned the pics of the couple celebrating Moynes' birthday with a cake and party hats. "I couldn’t have done this without you."

The 30-year-old Bachelorette said she's excited to "leave these bubbles and start living our life!" She praised Moynes for his love of the planet and animals, adding that he is "kind, patient, and understanding."

"We are just two weirdos laughing our way through life together," she concluded the post. "Cheers to the upcoming adventures! 🥂 Next stop.. CANADA!"

Shortly after, Moynes posted his own celebratory post on his account. In the photo, the man of the hour is holding Thurston up while she flashes her new engagement ring and holds a bottle of champagne.

"🍾 poppin bottles to new beginnings with @thekatiethurston !" he captioned the photo.

He added, "We have an adventure called life ahead of us and I hope you know I’ll do everything I can to help, push and encourage you to make the most of every little bit of it!"

Moynes also shared his adorable nickname for Thurston, adding, "I love you buggy. Ya, that’s my nickname for her. Buggy."

The couple appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live after the finale, where they played the "Newly Engaged Game" with guest host David Spade.

Thurston insisted that she hadn't shared the news of her engagement until the episode aired.

"Actually, I didn't tell anybody, so they just found out tonight," she revealed. "I have not checked my phone yet."

The pair struggled with the game, with Katie unable to name her fiancé's favorite food or any of his friends' names and revealing he's actually afraid of the dark and sleeps with a night light. The couple also disagreed on how many times they'd had sex. Moynes said was 30 while Thurston claimed it was 43 times.