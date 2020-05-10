Katy Perry, Amy Schumer, Kerry Washington and More Join Jane Fonda for Virtual Workout

Before they #ExerciseThatVote, Katy Perry, Amy Schumer and more celebrities are exercising at home thanks to a Zoom workout led by Jane Fonda. The stars teamed up for a “Ballot Blaster” workout video called “Exercise That Vote,” which aims to prompt people to register and vote in the upcoming presidential election.

Schumer, Perry, her fiancé, Orlanda Bloom, Kerry Washington, Vanessa Hudgens, Ken Jeong, Ashley Benson and Shaquille O’Neal were all part of the video.

“Hello, class! We’re bringing back the movement. We need you to be in shape for the upcoming race,” Fonda, 82, said, wearing a bright red top and matching sweatband. “We need you to be strong. I need you to be laser-focused. I need you to be fully committed to the task at hand, so let’s get ready to exercise our right to vote.”

Benson rocked metallic-looking, baby pink workout gear, while Hudgens declared, “Exercise your right to vote,” while wearing a brown and mint green outfit complete with chains and suspenders.

Meanwhile, new mom Perry was shown pumping breast milk before turning to the camera to say, “Get pumped to vote.”

“Exercise your glutes, exercise your quads and most of all, exercise your right to vote,” Fonda concluded.

Fonda, whose best-selling exercise video Jane Fonda's Workout played a major part in the '80s fitness craze, shared the video on her Instagram account, encouraging followers to ensure they are registered to vote ahead of today’s deadline in many states.

“Let’s Get Registered!!!! 💪," she captioned the post. "We’re getting in shape for the race of our lives this November and it has never been more important to exercise your right to vote. Many states have registration deadlines today so do not wait! Head to the link in my bio and check your registration status now! LET’S DO THIS!!!!! #ExerciseThatVote.”

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.