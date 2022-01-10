Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom 'Want to Expand Their Family,' Source Says

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s love is filled with fireworks! The “Roar” singer is currently in Las Vegas for her residency with the support of her fiancé and their 1-year-old daughter, Daisy, and the pair is enjoying life so much that they may add another to their family.

"Katy and Orlando are so happy. They're doing very well as a couple and have gotten into a great groove,” a source tells ET. “They want to expand their family. They're both super supportive of each other's careers and love parenting together."

Perry, 37, and Bloom, 44, got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019. The pair was originally set to wed in early 2020 but had to put a pause on planning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although they haven’t made it down the aisle yet, the proud parents welcomed their baby girl, Daisy, in August 2020. Bloom is also father to 11-year-old Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The duo looked more loved up than ever as they celebrated New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas.

“we like to #PLAY🍄 hard / party hard 💁🏻‍♀️ thank u 🥩🍸 @wallysofficial @resortsworldlv 🍸🥩 for helping us with the latter and thank u @metamuseum / @jeffbeacher for making it psychedelic 😵‍💫🍄✌🏻,” the “California Girls” singer captioned the carousel of pics posted on Jan. 2 that led with her and Bloom packing on the PDA.

In September, Perry spoke with ET at Variety’s Power of Women event, where she opened up about her fiancé.

"I think behind every great woman is a great man,” she gushed about Bloom. “He is an ally, and I love him and he handles my crazy really well."

Later in the evening, while accepting an award, the “Never Worn White” singer opened up about her family.

"To my beloved partner and constant iron sharpener, whether I like it or not, Orlando, a man that is a friend and an ally to all around the world, thank you for handling the insanity of my life with such loving grace," she said about her man who watched from the audience.

She added, "And biggest thank you of all for being an incredible father, an example to our greatest gift ever, our daughter, Daisy Dove."