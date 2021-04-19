Katy Perry Hilariously Calls Out 'Divas' Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie Ahead of 'American Idol' Live Show

Is Katy Perry the only judge taking the American Idol live shows seriously? The 36-year-old pop star poked fun at her fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, during Sunday's live show, sharing a video less than an hour before the program aired.

"The rumors are true, #americanidol has a diva problem and it’s @LionelRichie and @LukeBryanOnline 🙄," Perry captioned the clip of herself. "This was filmed at 4:10pm PT. the show starts at 5pm PT."

In the video, the "Firework" singer attempts to visit Bryan's trailer after he missed last week's show due to testing positive for COVID-19.

"I'm leaving my trailer to go and check on Luke because he's back," Perry shares in the clip. "He wasn't with us last week. He had a COVID scare."

As she arrives at Bryan's trailer unannounced, Perry declares, "He's not even here yet?!"

She then tries to visit Richie, only to discover the "Easy" singer hadn't arrived to his trailer either.

Sunday marked a big night for Bryan. He returned to Idol after a week away and also virtually accepted the award for Entertainer of the Year during the ACM Awards.

"It was really, really tough not being [at Idol]. That was the toughest part of quarantine," Bryan told ET. "It was really tough for me to have to miss out but I was really honored and very amazed that Paula [Abdul] stepped in for me."