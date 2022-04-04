Katy Perry Is Moved to Tears by Pregnant Haley Slaton and Sam Moss in Emotional 'American Idol' Moment

Katy Perry shared a maternal moment with two moms-to-be during Sunday's episode of American Idol. Contestants Haley Slaton and Sam Moss were paired up to sing a duet after Sam announced that she was, in fact, four months pregnant.

"Since my audition, life has thrown me a huge curveball," Sam shared. "Becoming a mom this year was not part of my plan, but it brings a whole new reason and motivation to continue to do what I love."

Haley, who had been pregnant during her initial audition, was in her eighth month during the pre-taped performance and both contestants struggled with emotions and endurance as they prepared for their duet of Robyn's "Dancing On My Own."

Katy pulled the women aside to give them a pep talk before the performance and the moment left her in tears.

"My lifelong thing is I'm never enough," Katy shared with the singers. "Then I had my baby and it was like..."

As the pop superstar broke down into tears, she added, "I had my baby and I had all the love that I never felt like I ever had. It was just like, 'Phew, there it is. I don't need anyone's validation anymore. I'm going to do it because I love it, but it's pure love.'"

The two ladies then took to the stage to give a melodious performance, joking that their duo name was the "Watermelon Smugglers." But only Sam progressed to the next round.

Katy told a tearful Haley, "I know you're going to be a great mother. And I also know you're never going to give up on your dreams."

Haley wowed the judges in her audition while five months pregnant and inspired viewers alike. Though she didn't progress in the competition, she did meet her future husband, Jordan Myles, during the audition process.

"My journey on @americanidol may be over but my musical journey is definitely not!" Haley wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of her and Jordan. "Thank you so much for the support and new fans that have joined me from my first audition💙 I love you ALL so much!!!"