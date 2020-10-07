Katy Perry Says She and Taylor Swift 'Fight Like Cousins,' Addresses Rumor They're Related

Katy Perry is having trouble believing one particular fan theory about her and Taylor Swift, but she's open to researching.

The "Smile" singer appeared on Friday's Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp, and the host brought up that it was reported on MyHeritage.com that she and Swift were actually ninth cousins.

Perry called the rumor "fan fic," but joked, "Well, we fight like cousins."

The pregnant pop star was, however, open to exploring whether she was actually related to the "You Need to Calm Down" singer. "Wow, I'm going to have to ask her if this is true or if we should, like, get blood tests together or something," she mused.

In June of last year, Swift was on the same radio show and talked about making amends with Perry after a years-long feud. "Something felt so much lighter about my life when things became really good between us," she noted. "And, you know, she and I have been fine for a while and, like, really on good terms but we didn't know if we were ever really gonna tell people about it. We wanted to make sure that was solid between us before we ever made, you know, the public aware."

While they aren't enemies, in an interview with Australia’s Stellar in March, Perry shared that the two do not currently have a tight friendship.

"We don’t have a very close relationship because we are very busy, but we text a lot,” she said. “I was impressed by her documentary [Miss Americana] because I saw some self-awareness starting to happen and I saw a lot of vulnerability.”

Here's more with the frenemies turned friends: