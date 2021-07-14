Katy Perry Spends 'Wellness Wednesday' With Orlando Bloom's Ex Miranda Kerr

Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr are proving just how close they really are. Perry, who is engaged to Kerr's ex, Orlando Bloom, took to Instagram to show off her and Kerr's day together.

The stars huddled close for a selfie video as Perry gushed over "Wednesday wellness" at a launch event for Kerr's new KORA Organics product. "Wellness Wednesday," Kerr celebrated, as Perry sprayed the hydration mist over herself and the model.

The pair also enjoyed a yoga class at the event, and Perry got a sweet shout out from Kerr as she addressed her guests.

"Spent me #wellnesswednesday with my gal @mirandakerr and @koraorganics for the very fresh & soothing #mintymineralhydrationmist launch!" Perry captioned her post on Instagram. "First time I did yoga since being preggers... let’s just say I enjoyed shavasana okkkk 😱🙃 #amianinfluencernowornah."

"Love you @katyperry," Kerr wrote on her Instagram Story, reposting Perry's video.

Perry is a big fan of Kerr's skincare brand, and recently joined the supermodel for an Instagram Live. Though their chat started as a promotion for the line, their conversation quickly turned to their modern family and motherhood.

"The kids are my No. 1 love," marveled Kerr, who shares a 10-year-old son, Flynn, with Bloom, and two sons -- Hart, 3, and Myles, 1 -- with her husband, Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel. "It’s just the best thing in the world, being a mom."

"It's the best job, and the most fulfilling," agreed Perry, who welcomed her daughter, Daisy Dove, with Bloom in August. "I feel like I got the opportunity to climb every single mountain, especially career-wise, and see those views, and a lot of them I'm really grateful for. But there was no feeling like the feeling of when I had my daughter."

"That was like all the love I was every searching for," Perry recalled, adding that welcoming a child gave her a sensation of "wholeness."

"It's the heart-opener of all heart-openers," Kerr agreed.

