Kayla Jones, 'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant' Alum, Welcomes Second Daughter

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant alum Kayla Jones is officially a mom of two girls! The 23-year-old reality TV personality confirmed the news on her Instagram Stories.

Hours after she wrote that it was "time" for the baby to arrive while in the hospital, Jones added another Story which simply said "She's here!"

Jones is yet to share any photos, but later gave fans an update on how she and the newborn are doing. "Thank you to everyone who wished me a safe delivery, contributed to anything for my baby girl, and anyone who just simply checked on me. Thank you," she wrote. "I'm exhausted as hell y'all, lmao, give me a couple of hours."

Jones announced her pregnancy in a series of maternity photos in February, which also served as a gender reveal.

"Love is patient, love is kind. Blessed for another… and another is mine," she captioned the post, adding the hashtags #girlmom and #girlsonly.

Alongside a video from the photo shoot, Jones got emotional, writing, "From the moment I knew you would be arriving I was in complete awe, couldn’t believe it and battled within. So many thoughts of reactions, opinions, and judgements crossed my mind at the thought of keeping you. My first experience was filled with defensiveness and unpleasant emotions up until arrival and I just knew that’s not what I wanted to experience AGAIN."



"Then, I realized this would be my second chance to enjoy and bask in the experience once more .. 4 years later of what was supposed to be happiness and joy of a new life being brought into the world. So I kept you quiet.. I knew I wanted you but instead this time I surrounded myself with love and peace as long as I felt comfortable too," she continued. "I already enjoy being a mom no matter how hard it may get and now I have the chance to add another little princess, my second princess into the world with nothing but love."

Jones went on to share that she's "known forever" that she didn't want to leave her 3-year-old daughter, Mecca, "alone in this world" and "knew my baby would be ecstatic to be a big sister especially since she thinks she’s someone’s mom/boss at the moment but now she gets to be a big sister with her own lifelong best friend!"

"Its been peaceful, breathtaking and an incredibly great feeling to enjoy your arrival myself but now, .. my little princess is revealed," she concluded.

Jones appeared on season three of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.