Keith Nale, Two-Time 'Survivor' Contestant, Dead at 62 (Exclusive)

Two-time Survivor contestant and fan-favorite, Keith Nale, has died at 62, ET has learned.

Keith's son, Wes, tells ET, "He passed away this afternoon. He'd been battling cancer for the past few months and we found out about it in January."

Keith's brother, Kevin Nale, tells ET, "A life taken way too soon!"

"It happed so quickly. Cancer ate him up. He Passed this afternoon at his home in Shreveport, Louisiana," Kevin shared.

Keith participated in two seasons of Survivor, Survivor: San Juan del Sur and Survivor: Cambodia. Wes was a contestant on Survivor: San Juan del Sur with his father.

During his time on Survivor: San Juan del Sur, Keith was considered an underdog from the beginning, but managed to make it all the way to the final four thanks to his skill in Immunity Challenges and a well-played Hidden Immunity Idol. Natalie Anderson went on to win that season.

Returning for Survivor: Cambodia, Keith played a similar game as before, but tried to be more collaborative. Keith played a strategic game and eventually switched allegiances. He was eliminated just two days before the Final Tribal Council, after Kelley Wentworth, the majority's principal target, won immunity. Jeremy Collins went on to win the season.

Wentworth took to Twitter Tuesday evening to share a tribute to her late Survivor co-star, writing, "Keith - a man with the purest heart, who brought humor into moments where it was needed most."

"I'm grateful I had the opportunity to meet Keith & share memories together on the beaches of Nicaragua & Cambodia. My heart is with the entire Nale family," she added. "This is a devastating loss."

Keith - a man with the purest heart, who brought humor into moments where it was needed most. I’m grateful I had the opportunity to meet Keith & share memories together on the beaches of Nicaragua & Cambodia. My heart is with the entire Nale family. This is a devastating loss 💔 pic.twitter.com/FHPnrmKx5a — Kelley Wentworth (@kelleywentworth) April 19, 2023