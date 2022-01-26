Keith Urban Will Return to Caesars Palace After Adele Postpones Residency

While current circumstances have set fire to Adele's Las Vegas residency, Keith Urban is stepping in to take over.

On Tuesday, the 54-year-old country singer announced he'll be performing new shows for his own Las Vegas residency, "Keith Urban Live," at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning March 25 through April 2. Tickets will go on general sale starting Monday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. PT.

"I'll see you guys in Vegas," the performer said in a tweeted video.

Urban's update comes less than a week after Adele tearfully broke the news to fans that all of the dates for her own Las Vegas residency, "Weekends With Adele," which was slated to begin on Jan. 21, will have to be rescheduled.

"I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready," she said in an emotional video shared on social media. "We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID -- they still are -- and it's been impossible to finish the show and I can't give you what I have right now and I'm gutted."

All show dates between Jan. 21 and April 16 have since been postponed, though new dates have not yet been announced. "We understand the disappointment surrounding the postponement of 'Weekends With Adele,'" a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson previously told ET. "Adele is an incredible artist, supremely dedicated to her music and her fans. Creating a show of this magnitude is incredibly complex. We fully support Adele and are confident the show she unveils at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be extraordinary."

A source recently told ET that "Adele's Instagram video about postponing her Vegas residency was genuine."

"She really didn't feel prepared, emotionally or logistically, to put on the show she wanted to. She felt that the production part of it was very ambitious and rushed," the source said of the 33-year-old GRAMMY winner. "There wasn't much time between her announcing the residency and it launching, which led to problems with delivery of set pieces and whatnot."

Meanwhile, Urban will get to be back "right in the center of it all."

"Getting to play here is fantastic," he told ET in September before resuming his residency. "It's not somewhere way off the beaten track, you know, it's right in the center of it all, so it feels great."

Added Urban, "It's drunk and rowdy, and just how I like it, truly."