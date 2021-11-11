Keke Palmer Shoots Her Shot for a Part in 'Sister Act 3' With Whoopi Goldberg

Never let it be said that Keke Palmer doesn't know how to use every opportunity at her disposal!

The actress stopped by The View on Wednesday morning to promote her new book series, Southern Belle Insults. About halfway through the interview, after fielding questions about the series, her career and personal life, she took the time to speak directly to Whoopi Goldberg before her time was up.

"Now Whoopi, I gotta shoot my shot, like I did with Issa a little bit ago," Palmer said. "I heard that Tyler Perry is doing Sister Act 3 and I just want you to know I’m available for the job. Any job. I mean, you ain't got to say nothing now, you know, I'll send you an email or something. Just let me know if you need me."

But Goldberg didn't need an email, she was ready with an answer for the actress.

"I already brought it up," the host replied with a smile.

In September of last year, Palmer pulled a similar move with Insecure's Issa Rae, though solely through social media. After tweeting about looking forward to the final season of the HBO series, Palmer tweeted at Rae, saying, "@IssaRae there's been a mix up. I tweeted about my excitement for season 5 of Insecure and now everyone thinks I'm gonna be on it. We can't let them down, put me in to beat Condola's a** real quick."

A year later, the actress revealed that her tweet had done the trick! But, instead of being brought on "to beat Condola’s a** real quick” as she had hoped, Palmer was cast as her sister, Kira, and appeared in season 5’s emotionally charged third episode, "Pressure, Okay?!," about the birth of Condola and Lawrence’s (Jay Ellis) son, Elijah.

"That’s how crazy life is. You never know what you gonna get. I mean, I had no idea that it was really gonna happen," Palmer told ET of being asked to appear on Insecure, before quipping, "I didn't do the casting... Honey, Issa cast this."

While she was unexpectedly playing a character that was not on the side of the person that fans may have expected her to be on, "the humor of my role is excellent," Palmer said, referring to the fact that she couldn't stand Condola before guest-starring.

Palmer also called the whole experience "the opportunity of a lifetime."

"I love Issa. I love the opportunity of working for her. I’m a big fan of the show," she added, before noting how "it's also a very full circle because first season she was working with the non-profit [We Got Y’all] and she was like, 'Oh yeah, the kids would love it if Keke Palmer came.' And then now in the fifth season, I'm getting the opportunity to work on the show. So, it's fun."

Let's hope magic strikes twice! See more of Palmer's time on The View ahead.