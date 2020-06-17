Kelly Clarkson Is Getting Support From Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Following Split

Kelly Clarkson is leaning on friends for support after filing for divorce from her husband, Brandon Blackstock, earlier this month.

A source tells ET that the singer's fellow Voice coaches, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, have been there for her (as well as Blackstock) during this difficult time.

"They both know how painful divorce can be and just want the best for their friends," the source says, adding that those closest to Clarkson "saw this coming" for a while. "She hasn't been happy, so they are in full support of her decision to end her marriage. They know this is the best next step in her life and feel she deserves a fresh start."

Right now, Clarkson just wants to focus on her career and her children, River Rose, 5, and Remington Alexander, 4, who she shares with Blackstock.

"Kelly is facing a difficult time but isn't ready to open up to the world about her split at the moment," the source says. "She does know that right now, she is ready to put herself first and live a happier existence. She is doing her best to start over."

"She feels at this point, she needs to find herself again and take control," adds the source. "It took a lot to file for divorce because she wanted to make it work. She just knew she couldn't spend the rest of her life with him."

Blackstock is the executive producer of The Kelly Clarkson Show, which remains in production remotely, with interviews scheduled to take place over Zoom through June 24. A second source close to the production tells ET they do not know if he will continue that role following the split. There has been no word at this time.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock on June 4 in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences. She is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their children. Blackstock has two other kids, Savannah and Seth, from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth.

