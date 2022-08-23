Kelly Clarkson Reveals She and Ex Brandon Blackstock Spent Summer With Their Kids in Montana

Kelly Clarkson had a picture perfect summer in Montana with her 8-year-old daughter, River, 6-year-old son, Remi, and her ex, Brandon Blackstock. During a Today interview on Tuesday, the 40-year-old singer and talk show host opened up about how nice it was to take some time off work and spend time together as a family despite the couple's divorce.

"It’s obviously been a rough couple years so it was really important to me to, like, shut down for a minute," Clarkson said, noting how lucky she is to have the opportunity to take a summer off work and spend time at her ranch in Montana. "I literally four-wheeled in the mountains, and I have a lot of water on my property so my sister, my nephew and I, and a couple friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains, just hanging out in nature."

"The kids were with me and with their dad," Clarkson added. "It was nice because they usually have to travel a lot because of our separation so we were both in Montana so, it was the first time I think my kids felt more centered as well."

🎤 @kellyclarkson is live in studio talking about the brand-new season of The Kelly Clarkson Show @KellyClarksonTV, her family, and more! pic.twitter.com/yu7Mq6acMT — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 23, 2022

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage, and their divorce was finally settled in March of this year. In their divorce, Clarkson was granted primary custody of their two kids, but she and Blackstock will have joint physical custody of them, with the talent manager getting their children one weekend a month.

In October 2021, ET obtained court documents that showed a judge ruled that the Montana ranch Clarkson was referring to in her Today interview -- where Blackstock was living -- is officially hers. In January, however, they reached an agreement over ownership of the ranch, in which Clarkson gave Blackstock a 5.12 percent ownership the property.

According to legal documents, obtained by ET at the time, the talk show host agreed to give Blackstock a 5.12 percent ownership of their Warren Peak Ranch property. While the ranch is valued at $17,750,000, the documents indicate "Brandon's 5.12% ownership interest in the Warren Peak Ranch is $908,800."

In June, Clarkson opened up about how difficult it's been to create new music following her split from Blackstock. "It's been the hardest thing to navigate. I've never had this difficult of a project," she said during an interview on Apple Music's The Chart Show. "I’m a human and I'm going through something huge -- obviously everybody knows, like, a big, huge divorce [I] went through."

"I'm just navigating what I'm comfortable with releasing," she added. "It's coming -- I just gotta get my crap together. I just gotta figure out what I'm gonna release."