Kelly Clarkson Says Upcoming Album Will Explore 'Every Emotion' of Starting and Ending a Relationship

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her upcoming album -- and she says it'll get "personal." Clarkson, who recently split from husband Brandon Blackstock, is planning to let it all out through music, she reveals in a preview of this week's episode of Sunday Today With Willie Geist.

"This next record, this will probably be the most personal one I've ever released," Clarkson shares. "The whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship, to the end of what it is now."

"It's been very therapeutic for me," she adds. "It's very honest."

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June, after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair share two children together, 6-year-old daughter River and 4-year-old son Remington, and Clarkson tells Geist that one song off her upcoming album has her kids' stamp of approval.

"There's one that my kids sing in the car. 'Cause I'm going through mixes, and I'm just, like, 'This is weird,'" she expressed. "Like, it's your relationship. I've never written about my life to where my kids are, like, singing along."

While River and Remy like the song, they don't know what it's about, Clarkson explains. "They're 4 and 6," she says. "And so, that's a little different, but whatever. It is what it is."

This week on #SundayToday, @WillieGeist interviews @KellyClarkson who shares that her new album “will probably be the most personal one I’ve ever released.”



First look: https://t.co/bXzVVGhxFO and then tune-in this Sunday for more. pic.twitter.com/p72jXsVKOn — NBC News PR (@NBCNewsPR) September 10, 2020

Clarkson and Blackstock appear to be on good terms. Shortly after her divorce filing, she specifically thanked her ex while winning a Daytime Emmy for her self-titled talk show.

"Thank you so much to @BBlackstock for believing in me & convincing me to do @KellyClarksonTV show," she wrote on social media at the time.

See more on Clarkson in the video below.