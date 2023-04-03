Kelly Clarkson Tears Up After Holly Brand and Katie Beth Forakis Have Her Favorite 'Voice' Rehearsal Ever

Kelly Clarkson is in her ninth season of coaching The Voice -- but she's still able to be surprised by her team's incredible performances!

The returning coach paired up Katie Beth Forakis and Holly Brand for Monday's Battle Round performance -- and immediately knew she had something special on her hands.

"This is my favorite rehearsal I think I've ever experienced on The Voice," she told the cameras, before emotionally explaining to the singers how she picked their Battle song, Ingrid Andress' "Lady Like."

"I love this song," Kelly shared. "I love the idea of powerful women singing a powerful message. I think it's undeniably cool."

The pair took the stage with their rendition of the song, a soaring duet that had their coach reaching for the tissues. After all of the coaches praised Holly's big voice and Katie Beth's unique runs, Kelly had a tough call to make.

"You both offer something completely different for my team," she told the singers, praising Katie Beth for making her harmonies heard and hanging in there with Holly's belting high notes. She also praised Holly, promising, "You are straight country, but I don't think you're limited to that!"

Ultimately, Holly was chosen as the winner of the Battle and will represent Team Kelly in the Knockout Rounds -- a fact that made some of her fellow coaches particularly nervous.

"Holly Brand is on Team Kelly, and we should all be super nervous," Niall Horan shared with the cameras. "She's a big threat."

ET spoke with the season 23 coaches ahead of the premiere, who all shared how excited they were to be on the show for Blake Shelton's last go-round.

"I texted him," Kelly shared. "If he was gonna do a last season, I wanted to make sure I was there."

However, the talk show host insisted that she won't be letting nostalgia affect her competitive nature.

"If [Blake] wins, I am very happy for him, because that is super cool to win on the last season and he's literally the show, from its conception," she conceded. "But, like, I'm not, like, rooting for him to win. I'll be happy for him if he does, but I'm obviously trying to win myself."

As for the show's new coaches, Niall and Chance the Rapper said they were ready to put in the work against the Team Blake dynasty.

"It's been awesome," Chance said of joining the show. "Kelly's very, very sweet, very nice to me. And Blake is... here."

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.