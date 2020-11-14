Kelly Clarkson Tests Negative for COVID-19 Following Staff Outbreak, Source Says

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the latest production to be impacted by positive COVID-19 tests.

A source close to production tells ET that at least four staff members were exposed on Thursday and were sent home to quarantine for two weeks. The source says Kelly Clarkson was exposed but she has since tested negative.

Production team members received positive results after undergoing the show's COVID-19 safety protocols, per Deadline. The show most recently shot on Thursday and is scheduled to continue next week, Nov. 17, pending results from retesting, the site adds. The Voice, on which Clarkson is a coach, is not currently in production. The singer has yet to comment on the news.

Earlier this week, ET also learned that Chicago Fire and The Real Housewives of Atlanta shut down production after crew members tested positive for the coronavirus.

The news came just weeks after Chicago Med also halted filming, with The Real Housewives of New York City suspended production last month for the same reasons.

Other major productions that were previously put on hold also include Jurassic World: Dominion,The Batman movie with Robert Pattinson, Young Sheldon, Riverdale and more.

See how Hollywood productions are navigating filming in the time of the coronavirus in the video below.