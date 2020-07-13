Kelly Preston Dead at 57: Holly Robinson Peete, Josh Gad and More Stars Pay Tribute

Hollywood is mourning the death of Kelly Preston. The actress died after a two-year battle with breast cancer, her rep revealed on Sunday night.

Preston's husband, John Travolta, mourned her death on Instagram. "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," he wrote.

"My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side," he continued. "Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT."

Stars quickly took to social media to pay tribute to Preston and express their condolences to her family. In addition to Travolta, the actress is survived by 20-year-old daughter Ella and 9-year-old son Benjamin. Preston and Travolta's son, Jett, died at age 16 in 2009.

"💔💔💔💔💔 love you so," Sarah Paulson commented on Travolta's Instagram.

"I’m in absolute shock," Josh Gad wrote on Twitter." What a beautiful and amazing actress and person. So sad to hear of her passing at such a young age. My heart goes out to John Travolta and the entire family. What a loss. RIP #KellyPreston."

"A beautiful lady. Inside and out. A crushing loss. Rest In Peace, Kelly Preston," Holly Robinson Peete wrote.

Maria Shriver wrote, "Shocked by this sad news. Kelly was such a bright loving soul, a talented actress, and a loving mom and wife. My heart breaks for her family who have already known such sadness and grief. Join me in sending them love and strength. #RIP #KellyPreston."

"I was lucky enough to work with her on one of my very first films, For Love of The Game," Daniel Dae Kim tweeted. "We were shooting on cold days in Colorado, but she couldn’t have been warmer or kinder to a young, nervous actor trying to make good. I’ll never forget that. Thank you Kelly. #RestInPeace."

See more reactions to Preston's death below.

#RIP Kelly Preston . Prayers go out to John, her family and friends. — Adina Porter (@AdinaPorter) July 13, 2020

RIP to my on screen mom, #kellypreston. What a lovely woman. Such a sad loss. — Spencer Breslin (@Spencerbreslin) July 13, 2020

Kelly Preston was enormously kind and unbelievably lovely. Can’t believe this. My thoughts are with her sweet Ella and the rest of her incredible family. RIP 🤍🤍🤍 — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) July 13, 2020

I knew #KellyPreston in high school. She was supernaturally beautiful and kind. Last time we spoke we discussed my directing a remake of 52-PICK UP in which she'd play the Ann-Margret role. It would've been special for us @PunahouSchool alums. All my heart to John, Ella, and Ben. — Rod Lurie (@RodLurie) July 13, 2020

