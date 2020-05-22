Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and Their Kids are Quarantining in the Caribbean

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been on the longest family vacation ever! ET can confirm that the couple has been quarantined with their kids in the Caribbean after going on spring break right before the shelter in place order.

Ripa opened up about the family's decision to stay put during a virtual townhall meeting with ABC employees on Thursday.

"We had planned a trip for our family, and it was supposed to be our entire family of course," Ripa said during the meeting, according to People. "And we arrive and three days later, the entire world changed, really. I mean, everything shut down; the government shut down; our country shut down. I hate to use the word stuck, but we were. We decided to stay where we were."

Ripa confirmed that by the time this happened, their three children, Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 17, were with them. She added that at the time her parents and Consuelos' parents had been set to join them.

"Lucky for us, we had our three children," she said. "And then, you know, it was supposed to be a two-week trip and we wound up going right back to work. Ryan [Seacrest] and I both decided it was better to do the show, because we just felt like in with everything that was going on in the world that perhaps, some normalcy of just doing what we normally do, even though it was like in very unusual circumstances, would be the best thing for us. "

Ripa, who has been co-hosting Live With Kelly and Ryan from her vacation home, opened up about what it's been like for the family to be away from their loved ones and their home during these trying times.

"I've been most grateful that at least I have my adult children with me. I mean, we have family staying in our house and they're still back home and we're here and it's very unsettling," Ripa noted. "I think people are unsettled everywhere, everywhere, across the country and across the globe. So, I think it's been a great benefit for us to have each other, to have our viewing audience and just to hear Brian Chapman's voice in my ear -- our director -- first thing in the morning. It just normalizes everything as abnormal as it all is."

Ripa and Consuelos celebrated their son, Michael's, virtual graduation from New York University this week. In his post, the Riverdale actor alluded to the family's stay in the Caribbean.

"#Happy virtual graduation MJC. We are so proud of you.#quarentinegraduation2020," Consuelos captioned a photo with Ripa and their eldest son. "We know it’s not what we all expected but we are so grateful to be all together on what I know must seem like the longest family trip ever..."

Ripa also shared some throwback photos of her first born on Instagram for the occasion, writing, "And just like that you graduated college. MJC, the joy and pride you have brought our family is indescribable. I love you with all my heart ♥️💜♥️💜♥️💜♥️ #NYU #2020."