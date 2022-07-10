Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget's Widow, Shares Touching Tribute Six Months After His Death

Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, is mourning the late comedian and reflecting on their time together six months after his death.

Taking to Instagram to share a video that featured a collection of special moments with Saget, Kelly wrote, " 6 months without my best friend, my travel buddy, my loving husband."

She went on to explain what qualities she misses the most about the former "Full House" star, saying, "6 months without your silliness, laughter, music, cuteness, caretaking, sharp wit, thoughtfulness, cuddling, and warmth."

Rizzo then went on to detail how her life has grown despite losing her husband, writing, "But it’s also been 6 months of looking for silver linings, learning how to brave the world without you, 6 months of care and compassion from so many who love you, 6 months of getting even closer to your magical daughters and trying to all be strong together."

She continued to explain how she is honoring Saget's memory and love by continuing to laugh and have joy in her life. Rizzo wrote, "6 months of continuing to love, laugh, and live because that’s what you would want…what you’d insist upon. Even though you’d want to make sure that we all still miss you…and dear God do we ever."

Rizzo concluded her tribute, writing, "We miss you so much, every day. Love you honey, the world still isn’t the same without you."

Saget died on January 9 in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He died from head trauma after "he accidentally hit the back of his head," according to authorities.

The late comedian was recently honored with the Impact Award during the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards. During the ceremony, Rizzo became emotional, as she accepted the award on behalf of her husband.

“Bob's incredible daughters and I are so honored to be able to accept this on Bob's behalf. And this is very bittersweet, because this is just still… It's so surreal,” she said. "You watch that, and you look at him, and you're like, 'Bob was larger than life.' He was so full of life. He was a force of nature. And you watch that, and you're like, 'How is he not the one that's on the stage right now?' It still doesn't make sense. It still doesn't really compute."