Kelly Rizzo Pens Moving Tribute to Bob Saget: 'We Loved Each Other So Damn Much'

Bob Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, is honoring her late husband with an emotional tribute following his untimely death.

The Eat Travel Rock blogger posted a picture Saturday on Instagram showing them cuddled up next to each other as they posed for a selfie. The post included a lengthy caption, in which Rizzo admits she's trying to find perspective after Saget died on Jan. 9 in Orlando.

"My sweet husband," Rizzo wrote to start the post. "After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each other’s lives forever.

"I got to be the one to love him and cherish him," she continued. "He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that’s how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you."

Kelly Rizzo / Instagram

Rizzo added, "Most importantly. I have no regrets. We loved each other so damn much and told each other 500 times every day. Constantly. I know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same. I’m so grateful for that. Not everyone gets that."

The couple met on social media in 2015 and dated for several years before tying the knot in October 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

Saget died in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, the Orange County Sheriff's office confirmed. He was 65. Following news of his death, Rizzo released a statement to ET saying she's "shattered" and 'in disbelief."

"My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," Rizzo said in a statement. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."

In her first social media post since Jan. 7, Rizzo said she was "so appreciative for the kindness and support from loved ones and strangers. Everyone loves Bob and everyone wants to make sure I’m ok. And for that, I’m eternally grateful."

John Mayer and comedian Jeff Ross are among those who are supporting Rizzo during these trying times. Their kind gesture included picking up Saget's car from Los Angeles International Airport.

"No words for how much this meant to me," Rizzo shared on her Instagram Story. "These two men have been holding me up and taking care of me (along with many other incredible people who loved my husband more than anything)."

Rizzo's tribute, which comes one day after Saget's closest friends and family attended his funeral in L.A., also touched on Saget's plans for the future, and how she'll carry them on in his honor.

"Bob had so much more he wanted to do and so much more love to give," she said. "And to the best of my ability it will be my mission to share how amazing he was with the world, and try in some small way to keep spreading his message of love and laughter. (No, you will never see me do stand-up). I also want to keep sharing how important the Scleroderma Research Foundation was to him."

In one of his final interviews, Saget opened up to CBS Mornings about his mission to raise awareness of scleroderma and raising $26 million for the Scleroderma Research Foundation. He became a board member of the foundation after losing his sister, Gay, to scleroderma, a rare disease that hardens and tightens the skin and connective tissues.

In her post, Rizzo also referenced Saget's daughters -- Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer -- from his previous marriage to Sherri Kramer.

"And to his girls," Rizzo wrote. "I will love you all with all my heart, always."

Rizzo signed off saying, "Honey, I love you more than anything, forever."