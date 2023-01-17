Kelsea Ballerini Addresses Chase Stokes Dating Rumors

Kelsea Ballerini has thoughts on the comments surrounding her relationship status. On Monday, the 29-year-old country music singer took to TikTok to respond to those speculating about her relationship with Outer Banks star Chase Stokes.

"I’m about to break up with the internet 5 sure," the "Hole in the Bottle" singer captioned the video.

In the clip, Ballerini appears in front of a screengrab from the gossip site DeuMoi, showing a post claiming there was not a chance of her dating the 30-year-old actor because "she’s too busy consistently asking out the manager of Soho House nash when she comes in all the time after last call. This has to be a [publicity] play."

Reacting to the comment, Ballerini laughs, telling the camera, "I know, I know, I know, I know, stop reading, stop looking. But what is happening guys? What is this? Let’s not do this."

@kelseaballerini i’m about to break up with the internet 5 sure 😂 ♬ original sound - Kelsea Ballerini

Ballerini didn’t use the opportunity to confirm or deny her relationship with Stokes. The pair sparked dating rumors last week when Ballerini appeared on the actor’s Instagram.

In addition to a few solo shots of himself, Banks shared a photo of Ballerini resting her head on his shoulder as they attended the College Football National Championship in Inglewood, California. Georgia beat Texas Christian University in the game, but Ballerini was rooting for an entirely different team.

"Go vols," Ballerini commented on Stokes' post, along with the monkey emoji covering its eyes. Ballerini is from Knoxville, Tennessee, home of the Tennessee Volunteers' college football team.

Ballerini's rep had no comment about the rumored romance, and ET has also reached out to Stokes' rep for a reaction.

Stokes was last linked to Madelyn Cline, his Outer Banks co-star. The pair split in November 2021 after more than a year of dating. As for Ballerini, she married Morgan Evans in 2017 and announced their divorce in August 2022. They reached a divorce settlement three months later.