Kelsea Ballerini Shuts Down Fan Who Asks If She's Pregnant

Kelsea Ballerini is sticking up for herself. After a fan asked if she was pregnant on Twitter, the 27-year-old country singer expressed how "incredibly insensitive" it is to ask or assume a woman is expecting a baby.

"I’m sure you mean well, but it’s incredibly insensitive to ask or assume if another woman is pregnant," she wrote, before confirming, "I’m not, by the way."

"Just carrying around my organs. But if I were, I’d want to share that in my own time when I felt ready. Let’s not judge bloat levels on the internet," she concluded. The Twitter user's tweet has since been deleted.

I’m sure you mean well, but it’s incredibly insensitive to ask or assume if another woman is pregnant. I’m not, by the way. Just carrying around my organs. But if I were, I’d want to share that in my own time when I felt ready. Let’s not judge bloat levels on the internet. 🤍 https://t.co/b73pVo3Ror — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) November 12, 2020

The singer received a slew of supportive messages and other female fans sharing their experiences with also having people assume they are pregnant.

"People keep asking me if I’m pregnant every time I say I feel sick or act emotional. It’s tiring. I just got married and that’s everybody reaction now when I say anything," one follower tweeted. "I’ve just started going 'you might be right' or 'possibly.' They usually shut up after that."

People keep asking me if I’m pregnant every time I say I feel sick or act emotional. It’s tiring. I just got married and that’s everybody reaction now when I say anything. I’ve just started going “you might be right” or “possibly”. They usually shut up after that. — Nicole Marie Day (@WildTeenDream13) November 12, 2020

Ballerini's tweets come a day after she attended the 2020 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. After wowing in a floral Dolce & Gabbana gown, she took the stage in a black-and-white jumpsuit to perform her hit "Hole in the Bottle."

ABC

RT to give @KelseaBallerini a (w)hole lotta love for her performance at the #CMAawards! 💞 pic.twitter.com/9xkksrjubq — ABC (@ABCNetwork) November 12, 2020

