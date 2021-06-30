Kelsey Grammer Says Fans Can Expect 'Frasier' Reboot in Early 2022

Hear the blues a calling? Now Frasier fans have something to look forward to in 2022.

Kelsey Grammer, who played Dr. Frasier Crane both on Cheers and the spin-off Frasier, confirmed that the highly anticipated reboot of his hit sitcom is slated to hit Paramount + in early 2022.

“When will we see a Frasier? Probably in the first quarter of next year," 66-year-old Grammer told Colliderof the reboot.

That being said, the series hasn't started filming just yet.

"We don't actually have a date of when we're going to start filming. We're still kind of breaking the story a little bit," Grammer revealed. "We're doing a polish now."

As for who else is signed on to the project besides him, Grammer thinks fans can expect to see some familiar faces.

"We think we're going to get most of the actors back, I'm fairly hopeful, I'm certainly hopeful that we will," he said of his co-stars who include David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, Peri Gilpin and more. "We have a story to tell that can actually be told with or without them, honestly, but I want them back because that's what I always dreamed of. We should explore all their lives and their third act."

Attention #Frasier fans! Kelsey Grammer says we can expect a reboot of series early next year. pic.twitter.com/0mEm6Yeusc — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 30, 2021

Frasier ran for 12 seasons from 1993 to 2004 and won 37 Emmys. The reboot was confirmed back in February, with Grammer signing on immediately.

“Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world,” Grammer said in a statement at the time. “I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.”

Back in 2018, Grammer discussed possible storylines for the Frasier reboot with ET.

“This is something we’ve been discussing, we have wondered where he might be, but he left for Chicago in the last episode of the show so we have to deal with that at least,” he told ET at the time. “I mean, he left to go be with his lady love who probably didn’t stay with him but you know… some evolution has taken place.”