Ken Osmond, 'Leave It to Beaver' Star, Dead at 76

Ken Osmond, who was best known for playing Eddie Haskell on Leave It to Beaver, has died, ET has learned.

Osmond's son, Eric, confirmed the sad news in a statement to ET on Monday. He was 76 years old.

"He was an incredibly kind and wonderful father," the statement reads. "He had his family gathered around him when he passed. He was loved and will be very missed."

The cause of death is unknown.

Osmond played Eddie Haskell on both the original Leave It to Beaver, which debuted in 1957, and reprised the beloved role in The New Leave It to Beaver in 1983. He also appeared on other iconic television series like Annie Oakley, Lassie and Happy Days.

Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

In 1970, Osmond joined the Los Angeles Police Department and retired from the force in 1988.

Osmond is survived by his wife, Sandra Purdy, whom he had been married to since 1969, and his two sons, Christian and Eric.