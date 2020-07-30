Kerry Washington Says It Would 'Be Hard to Say No' to Working With 'Scandal' Cast Again During Virtual Reunion

It's been more than two years since Scandal aired its final episode, but the celebrated cast came together Wednesday for a virtual reunion that sent fans into a frenzy. Nearly the entire ensemble shared their memories of the show and behind-the-scenes stories, and Kerry Washington even addressed the possibility of reprising her starring role in the future.

Stars in the House hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley had to split the reunion into two segments because of technical limitations and the size of the cast, so they spoke with the actors who played members of Olivia Pope & Associates, and then the actors who played characters Olivia interacted with in the White House.

Washington was joined by Katie Lowes (who played Quinn Perkins), Cornelius Smith Jr. (who played Marcus Walker), George Newbern (who played Charlie), Joe Morton (who played Rowan Pope), and director Tom Verica -- as well as Guillermo Díaz (who played Huck), though Diaz's poor Wi-Fi connection made him unable to participate.

It was during this first half of the reunion when the topic of a potential revival or, more likely, a Scandal movie, came up in conversation.

When asked about the possibility of once again stepping into Olivia Pope's shoes, Washington said the idea was "hard to imagine."

"But it would be very hard to say no to the opportunity to work with these people again," Washington admitted.

The actress said the chemistry they all shared during the drama's seven-season run was like "lightening in a bottle," and that the bond has stayed strong even after the show came to a close.

"We still spend time together, and we really love each other," Washington shared.

As for how a Scandal movie (or revival) would work, and where they could take the story, Verica had a very intriguing one-line pitch: "Olivia Pope as president."

During the second half of the reunion, Washtington and Verica stuck around and were joined by those who played D.C. power-players on the series, including Tony Goldwyn (who played President Fitzgerald Grant), Kate Burton (who played Sally Langston), Bellamy Young (who played Mellie Grant), Jeff Perry (who played Cyrus Beene), Dan Bucatinsky (who played James Novak) and Norm Lewis (who played Edison Davis).

There was so much love and appreciation shared throughout the virtual chat, and fans couldn't help but share how much they enjoyed seeing the cast together again.

I love that Kerry said whoever got the role of Olivia Pope they would all root for her and have her back. We are stronger together #StarsInTheHouse #ScandalReunion — Reset2020Now (@KrystleDellihue) July 30, 2020

Check out the video below to hear more from Washington about her iconic role as the political fixer Olivia Pope and her time on the beloved series.