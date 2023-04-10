Keshia Knight Pulliam Announces Birth of Second Child on Her 44th Birthday: 'We Are Complete'

Keshia Knight Pulliam is a new mom again!

The Cosby Show alum announced the arrival of her second child on Sunday, the same day that she celebrated her 44th birthday. In the post, Pulliam shared a video from her hospital room as she and husband Brad James prepared to welcome their little one.

"With this little one we are complete… Happy Birthday to me!!! What an eventful birthday week," she captioned the clip.

In the video, taken by James, Pulliam is seated in a hospital bed while the dad-to-be wears a hospital gown, mask and hair net. He jokingly interrogates her about her diet and symptoms while cracking, "This is how grown people play doctor."

In a still image accompanying the video, the newly-minted family of four poses together for a selfie.

The couple opened up about their growing family in an interview with ET back in December, with Pulliam admitting that she felt "very pregnant" but "happy."

"[I'm] enjoying every moment," she said. "You know, when it's the last [one] you're like, 'Oh I know I have heartburn but it's OK.'"

This is the first child for the couple, who tied the knot last September, and the second for Pulliam, who shares her daughter, Ella, 5, with her ex-husband, NFL star Ed Hartwell.

According to Pulliam and James, Ella was already fully in big sister mode and even more excited once the family shared news of the pregnancy with the world.

"She is going to be an awesome big sister, she is excited," Pulliam shared. "She has known from like the beginning, so she actually did a really good job because she kept the secret! I was like, 'Listen, Ella, you cannot tell anybody,' so now she’ll be like, 'Do they know about the baby, can I tell them?' So, now she has free rein to tell everybody."