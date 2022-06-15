Kevin and Frankie Jonas' New Competition Series 'Claim to Fame' Reveals Its Contestants

Kevin and Frankie Jonas' new competition series revealed the names of its 12 contestants on Wednesday, with an added mystery that goes with each one, and only ET has the exclusive details.

Claim to Fame brings together the relatives of a dozen celebrities with the goal of concealing their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame. It will premiere July 11, and the winner will go home with a $100,000 grand prize.

ABC debuted the new official poster exclusively with ET, along with the first names of each contestant and the two truths and lie statements they'll use to introduce themselves on night one. Get the first look here:

Amara says her celebrity relative is her grandmother, most famous for being an actor who has won an AVN Award.

Brittany says her celebrity relative is her dad, most famous for being an athlete with an Emmy Award.

Dominique says her celebrity relative is her dad, most famous for being an actor with a James Joyce Award.

Kai says she has a celebrity sister, most famous for being a singer with a GRAMMY Award.

L.C. says her celebrity relative is her dad, most famous for being an actor with an Emmy Award.

Lark says she has a celebrity aunt, an actor with a Peabody Award.

Louise says she has a celebrity sister, most famous for being an athlete with Honda Broderick Cup Award.

Logan says he has a celebrity grandfather, most famous for being a musician with an Academy of Country Music Award.

Maxwell says he has a celebrity grandfather, most famous for being a musician with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Michael says he has a celebrity cousin, most famous for being a singer with an Emmy Award.

Pepper says she has a celebrity grandfather, most famous for being a comedian with a GRAMMY award.

And lastly, X, who says their celebrity relative is their father, an actor with an Emmy Award.

Who's related to who, and which part is the lie? Those details still remain a mystery, though the show's promo teases relationships with Zendaya, Simone Biles, Whoopi Goldberg and Chuck Norris.

Claim to Fame is the Jonas' siblings latest project together, and one of Frankie's largest. The youngest Jonas appeared in recurring roles on his older brothers' Disney Channel shows, and was also featured on Married to Jonas, a reality series that focused on Kevin and wife Danielle's marriage and family.

This month, ET spoke with Frankie about his excitement for the show’s premiere.

"We love getting to work together, it was such a pleasure," Frankie said. "It was just a great experience and it's just a great show… It's such a good feeling, such good heart."

Claim to Fame Executive Producer Chris Coelen also shared his excitement ahead of the show's premier. "Our competitors are related to some of the most famous people on the planet -- Oscar, Grammy and Emmy winners, supermodels and Super Bowl winners -- and one widely acknowledged GOAT," he said in a statement. "The only way for our players to win -- and stake their own claim to fame -- is to keep their own celebrity relative’s identity a secret, while revealing everyone else’s! Let the games begin!"