Kevin Bacon Pays Tribute to 'Tremors' Co-Star Fred Ward

Kevin Bacon is remembering his Tremors co-star Fred Ward.

Bacon took to Twitter on Friday and expressed he was "so sad to hear" about Ward's passing. The 63-year-old actor also shared a throwback photo of the two on the set of the 1990 horror film.

"So sad to hear about Fred Ward," Bacon wrote on Twitter. "When it came to battling underground worms I couldn’t have asked for a better partner. I will always remember chatting about his love of Django Reinhardt and jazz guitar during our long hot days in the high desert. Rest In Peace Fred." Bacon starred as Valentine McKee alongside Ward, who played Earl Basset.

So sad to hear about Fred Ward. When it came to battling underground worms I couldn’t have asked for a better partner. I will always remember chatting about his love of Django Reinhardt and jazz guitar during our long hot days in the high desert. Rest In Peace Fred. pic.twitter.com/WLOB0iVwkd — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) May 13, 2022

Ward, who also played Reese Witherspoon’s father in Sweet Home Alabama, died on Sunday, May 8. He was 79. The cause of death has not been shared at this time.

The Golden Globe winner also appeared in films such as The Right Stuff, Henry and June and The Player. Ward’s talent spanned a long career from the 1970s through his more recent role in the second season of HBO’s True Detective.

Ward's obituary noted, "The unique thing about Fred Ward is that you never knew where he was going to pop up, so unpredictable were his career choices. He could play such diverse characters."