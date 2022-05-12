Kevin Bacon Returns to His Horror Roots in LGBTQ Slasher 'They/Them'

Over 40 years after starring in Friday the 13th, Kevin Bacon is returning to his horror roots in the LGBTQ+ horror film They/Them, coming to Peacock in August. In the first official look at the Blumhouse project, which is pronounced “they-slash-them,” the 63-year-old actor plays the director of a gay conversion camp where several queer and trans campers have been forced into a week of programming that becomes increasingly more unsettling as the LGBTQ youth work together to protect themselves from a mysterious killer.

In addition to Bacon (he/him) playing Owen Whistler, the film stars Anna Chlumsky (she/her) as camp medic Molly and Carrie Preston (she/her) as licensed therapist Cora Whistler, while the campers include Theo Germaine (they/them) as Jordan, Austin Crute (he/him) as Toby, Monique Kim (she/her) as Veronica, Anna Lore (she/her) as Kim, Cooper Koch (he/him) as Stu and Darwin del Fabro (he/him) as Gabriel.

Peacock

Peacock

Peacock

​​​“They/Them has been germinating within me my whole life,” writer and director John Logan said of the film. “I’ve loved horror movies as long as I can remember, I think because monsters represent 'the other' and as a gay kid I felt a powerful sense of kinship with those characters who were different, outlawed, or forbidden.”

The Oscar-nominated screenwriter added, “I wanted to make a movie that celebrates queerness, with characters that I never saw when I was growing up. When people walk away from the movie, I hope they're going to remember the incredible love that these kids have for each other and how that love needs to be protected and celebrated.”

They/Them will premiere Friday, Aug. 5 on Peacock.