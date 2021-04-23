Kevin Bacon Shares Kyra Sedgwick's NSFW Dream and If It Included Him

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have been married for 32 years, and the Call Your Mother star is still managing to keep her love life steamy in her dreams. Her husband just isn't sure he's featured.

"She came in the other day and she went, 'Oh my god. I had this crazy dream. We were in this really old house and we were going from room to room having sex in every room.' And I'm like, 'OK,'" 62-year-old Bacon said of his 55-year-old wife's dreams on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "And she goes, 'At least I think it was you?'"

Bacon admitted that quarantine amid the pandemic proved a challenge for the longtime loves.

"My wife and I realized that we've been married for a really long time and quarantine really was an amazing test for our marriage because we were really isolated," he shared. "I think after a while we realized that we would kind of have to, even in our place, go away from each other."

Bacon said that Sedgwick would go to her "lair" or their bedroom and would text him to meet up in the kitchen for lunch before returning to her lair.

But despite needing some alone time, the two are more in love than ever.

"She's amazing because she's a constant source of entertainment," Bacon gushed of his wife. "She always has some amazing thing to say or some observation."