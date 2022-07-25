Kevin Feige on Why He Announced Phase 6 at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 (Exclusive)

In addition to outlining the end of Phase 4 and sharing the full lineup for Phase 5, Feige also revealed plans for Phase 6, which will kick off with Fantastic Four in 2024 before ending with two new Avengers films, The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, in 2025. Additionally, the films and TV series released during Phases 4 through 6 would collectively be known as the Multiverse Saga.

While this was Feige’s first in-person appearance at Comic-Con since 2019, fans weren’t expecting for so much to be revealed, especially considering that the last time he only announced new film and TV installments for Phase 4. But backstage, after the panel, he explained to ET’s Matt Cohen why he made the decision to share so much information on Saturday.

“Well, you know, we’re in a slightly different rhythm now. Phases 1, 2 and 3 were less projects over more years. Now, we’re doing more projects, with all the amazing series we were able to do on Disney+, over less years,” Feige said, noting that not every Phase was ending with an Avengers movie. (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will end Phase 4, while Thunderbolts will end Phase 5.)

“And it felt like we needed to let people know -- people used to have that guide point of when an Avengers would come to cap the Phase -- it felt like announcing today that the Multiverse Saga and two Avengers films would cap that was something that we needed to share,” he continued.

As it stands now, the remaining projects in Phase 4 are She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Phase 5, meanwhile, will kick off in 2023 with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and will be followed by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the final installment in the Guardians series.

The cast and crew for all four projects joined Feige onstage in Hall H during Comic-Con. And while things got emotional for the Guardians team, it was the presentation of Black Panther that ended the panel with an emotional gut punch. “It was a beautiful moment,” Feige said.

“The last time we were all together on that stage, Chad [Boseman] was with us,” he recalled, before explaining that it was important that Wakanda Forever “not only brings the same level of joy and inspiration that the first Black Panther film did, but also is a tribute to what he did and Chad brought to, not just to us, but to the world.”