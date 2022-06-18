Khloe Kardashian Addresses Rumor She's Dating Another NBA Player

Khloe Kardashian is setting the record straight about dating rumors linking her to another NBA player.

The 37-year-old reality TV star on Saturday responded to a popular Kardashian fan account that re-posted the anonymous submission sent to the gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi, claiming "she was seeing another NBA player."

The Kardashian fan account wondered in its post, "Who knows if this is true and I know she doesn't need anyone but I CANNOT WAIT for her to have someone like Kravis and Kete one day because I know she will," referring to newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and the budding romance between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

In true Khloe fashion, the Good American founder quickly responded to the rumor and let it be known that she is not dating anyone.

"Definitely NOT True !!!" she commented on the post. "I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile."

Kardashian is still reeling from what unfolded in the season finale of The Kardashians, in which fans found out she fainted after Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal came to light. Making a bad situation even worse, Khloe found out about the scandal from Kim and not Tristan.

"I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it, but fine if you do it you’re not even going to give me a f**king heads up before the rest of the world? It’s just an additional slap in my face," she told the cameras. "It’s humiliating. I’m embarrassed."

Kardashian addressed the rumor just days after Thompson appeared in Drake's new music video "Falling Back" as the rapper's best man in a wedding ceremony to 23 brides.