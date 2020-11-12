Khloe Kardashian and Daughter True Receive Cute Boston Celtics Gifts After Tristan Thompson Joins Team

The Boston Celtics want Khloe Kardashian and her 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson, to feel like they are part of the team! Tristan Thompson, Khloe's boyfriend and True's father, recently signed a deal with the Celtics after nine seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Thursday, Khloe posted a cute gift basket from the NBA team, writing, "Thank you so much @celtics!! So sweet of you to include True and I!!! Go green."

In the basket are two black beanie hats with the Celtics logo, a jersey-clad teddy bear holding a tiny basketball, a coffee mug and some apparel.

The note reads, "Khloe & True! Welcome to the team! We wanted to make sure we got you both a starter pack of gear before the season starts. Stay healthy and go green!"

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Stories

Khloe hasn't publicly spoken about Tristan's appointment, though her siblings, Kim Kardashian West and Rob Kardashian, publicly congratulated the 29-year-old athlete when the news was originally announced in November. Tristan reportedly signed a two-year deal with the Celtics that's estimated to be worth $19 million.

Meanwhile, source recently told ET that Khloe, 36, is struggling with Tristan's relocation.

"Tristan in Boston is a difficult pill to swallow for Khloe especially since she and Tristan have been doing so much better as a couple and as a family lately," the source said of the pair, who romantically reconciled this past summer after more than a year apart. "Khloe is especially going through it, but is doing her best to keep her head up and stay positive."

Khloe and Tristan have been rebuilding their relationship after Tristan was involved in multiple cheating scandals.

"She’s not excited for the move for her family’s sake, but she is for Tristan and his career," the source said of Khloe. "At this point they’re planning to split their time between L.A. and Boston, but it’s still up in the air and there’s no definite answer since they are still working on rebuilding their relationship and trust."