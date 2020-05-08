Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Back Together and Things 'Have Been Great,' Source Says

After months of rumors, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have rekindled their romance. A source tells ET that the 36-year-old reality star and 29-year-old NBA pro, who are parents to 2-year-old daughter True, "are back together and things have been going really well."

"Khloe is doing what she feels is right for herself and her daughter, True," the source says, adding that Khloe is aware that the decision will likely be met with criticism from her fans and others in her life.

"Khloe has never listened to outside voices, she’s always stayed true to her heart," the source continues. "Things with Khloe and Tristan have been great and the couple is taking this time in quarantine to really reconnect and enjoy one another.”

Tristan was involved in two different cheating scandals while dating Khloe in the past. The first happened just days before she gave birth to True in 2018.

In early 2019, Tristan was again accused of being unfaithful to Khloe, this time with Kylie Jenner's then-best friend, Jordyn Woods. The cheating scandal caused Tristan and Khloe to split and Kylie to cut ties with Jordyn, who had been living with her at the time.

Tristan has remained part of Khloe's life while co-parenting True, and amid the coronavirus pandemic, the two have been close, even quarantining together.

As of early last month, a source told ET that Khloe and Tristan weren't officially back together, though they were on good terms. The source added that Khloe was "being cautious" with Tristan.

"At the end of the day Khloe wants her daughter, True, to have both her parents around as much as possible, and if they can make it work, she wants to try," the source said at the time. "Khloe has gone through a lot and has reiterated that to Tristan, who insists he has changed."