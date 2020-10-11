Khloe Kardashian Feels Pressure From Tristan Thompson About Their Relationship on 'KUWTK'

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may have officially rekindled their romance this summer, but the seeds of a relationship were sprouting long before that. In a new sneak peek clip for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which was filmed in the spring, Khloe FaceTimes her bestie, Malika Haqq, while in quarantine following Khloe's COVID-19 battle, telling her that things with her then-ex Tristan are "great."

"We're in a really good place. He's been super helpful and when I was isolated, he helped with so many responsibilities, but I can also tell his energy's different," Khloe says of the father of her 2-year-old daughter, True. "He'll touch my shoulders or something. I'm like, 'OK, you're getting a little too touchy.' He's like, 'I just want you to know if ever you are thinking the same thing,' I'm here for you, basically."

"He wants you to know the door's open. He's still in love with you," Malika explains of Tristan.

"I know that, but I think I feel a little more pressure, even my family's like, 'So are you guys sleeping together or not?' I'm like, 'No, we're not,'" Khloe says of her sisters and mom, Kris Jenner. "He's never said, 'I need an answer,' but I almost feel like he needs an answer. So what are we doing?"

In an aside interview, Khloe further explains, adding, "I do feel pressure from Tristan but not because he's told me, 'You need to give me...' I've never had an ultimatum from Tristan. I just feel like it's been over a year since we broke up and now that we're hanging out more, I can tell he's getting antsy."

Telling Malika she doesn't have a "definitive answer," Khloe admits she's struggling to clarify exactly what she's feeling following her complicated relationship history with Tristan. The two split in 2019 following two public cheating scandals, including one with Jordyn Woods, the former best friend of Khloe's younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

"I one hundred percent have a block up but who wouldn't?" Khloe says in an aside interview. "Every relationship I go into they're always disappointing and f**ked up. So I have every reason to be guarded. I have every reason to have these bricks up and layers. If somebody cares enough, they will take these bricks down brick by brick."

Back in August, a source told ET that the couple was, in fact, back together.

"Khloe has never listened to outside voices, she’s always stayed true to her heart," the source said at the time. "Things with Khloe and Tristan have been great and the couple is taking this time in quarantine to really reconnect and enjoy one another.”

They recently celebrated Halloween together in matching Cleopatra and Mark Antony costumes.