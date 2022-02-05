Khloe Kardashian Makes Her Met Gala Debut

Khloe Kardashian has made her Met Gala debut! The 37-year-old reality star stepped out in New York City on Monday, where she stunned at her first-ever gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Khloe interpreted the "Gilded Glamour and White Tie" theme by sporting a beaded, gold, Moschino gown, which she paired with over-the-top black gloves.

Khloe complemented her gown with a makeup look that included a smoky eye and matte lip, and wore her bob-style hair with a dramatic side part.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

While her famous family has often stepped out for the glamorous gala, Khloe had yet to do so before Monday night. Last year, Khloe shut down rumors that she'd been banned from the event, tweeting that the claim was "Absolutely NOT True."

Back in March, a social media user compared Khloe's Met Gala absence to her not posing on the red carpet at Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party.

"Wait but Khloe was there but not important enough to walk the red carpet and then to add insult to injury she is the only Kardashian not in the Met Gala," the person wrote on Instagram.

Once again, Khloe denied those claims. "I don't know what on earth you're talking about and where you think you come up with these stories that you assume are facts. Both your comments are untrue babe," she wrote.

