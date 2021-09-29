Khloe Kardashian Responds to Rumor She's Been Banned From the Met Gala

During a Twitter Q&A with fans on Tuesday night, Khloe was asked about the tabloid claims that she had been banned from the sartorial soiree for not being "famous enough" to be invited.

"Khloé now that you are online please tell if the met gala rumors are true because I’ll burn that dinosaurs bones @khloekardashian please clarify thank u," one commenter wrote.

But Khloe shut down the claims quickly, writing, "Absolutely NOT True."

Though she's never attended the event herself, Khloe has always supported her sisters' appearances at the event.

The show is going great. We’re all so happy to be filming. It’s nice to be with each other endlessly all over again LOL — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 29, 2021

The family recently began shooting their upcoming Hulu reality series after six months away from filming following the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. When asked during the Q&A how filming was going, Khloe replied, "The show is going great. We’re all so happy to be filming. It’s nice to be with each other endlessly all over again LOL."