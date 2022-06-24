Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her 'Big Turn-On,' and the Best Way to Flirt With Her

Khloé Kardashian is dishing about what turns her on. The 37-year-old reality star appeared on the YouTube series Hot Ones, and admitted that one simple compliment could go a long way in winning her heart.

While sampling chicken wings with Khloé, Hot Ones host Sean Evans couldn't help but bring up the Good American cofounder's pantry, which she showed off in March during an interview with Poosh -- and little did he know her response would be so cheeky.

"By far the most organized and impressive kitchen pantry I've ever seen in my life," the host told Khloé, who was dressed in head-to-toe pink, and grinning at his compliment.

"I don't know if you're flirting with me but that's the best flirting you could ever give me," she responded. "Complimenting my pantry? Sure, whatever you want, you're gonna get after this, OK?"

Khloé then quipped: "I love a good organized anything. It's a big turn-on for me."

Perhaps that's what connected Khloé to her new private equity investor beau, whom a source confirmed to ET earlier this week that she is dating after being introduced to by her sister, Kim Kardashian, months ago at a dinner party.

"They clicked and hit it off," the source said of Khloé and her mystery man. "Khloé is in a good head space and things are going well for her."

Khloé's newfound romance comes following her official split from Tristan Thompson -- with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter True -- after years of on-off dating. The former couple broke up after it was revealed the NBA player fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while still dating Khloé.

"I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world," Khloé said of the situation during a confessional on Hulu's The Kardashians. "A courtesy would be not doing it, but fine, if you do it, you’re not even going to give me a f**king heads up before the rest of the world? It’s just an additional slap in my face. It’s humiliating. I’m embarrassed."

Earlier this month, Khloé shut down rumors that she's dating another NBA star after her split from Tristan.

"Definitely NOT True !!!" she commented on a fan post that wondered if the rumors were true while sending well wishes to Khloé. "I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile."