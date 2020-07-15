Khloe Kardashian Says Being a Mom Has Made Her 'Softer'

Khloe Kardashian looks at things a little differently after becoming a mom. During her appearance on Wednesday's episode of The View, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opened up about parenting her daughter, True, amid the pandemic, and how her baby girl has made her "softer."

"Now I feel like I've kinda found my rhythm -- this is my new normal -- and I am really appreciating the reset button and all the time that I do get to spend with [True]," Kardashian explained. "I try to find the positive in anything, and with all the negative, there's also a lot of positive as well."

The Good American co-founder said she's "always had so much patience for children," but that having a child of her own changed things significantly for her. It also gave her "so much more empathy for my poor mother [Kris Jenner] and what she's gone through with all of us," Kardashian joked.

"You put somebody else way before your needs and I think it gives you a different drive in life. [True has] definitely made me softer," she said.

"It's a different kind of love, and until you have a child it's really hard to experience," Kardashian added. "I've loved my nieces and nephews like crazy, but there's nothing like having your own."

While quarantine has allowed Kardashian to bond with her daughter in new ways, she's also connected with True's dad, Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian and Thompson split in February 2019, following his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods. A source recently told ET that despite reports, the former couple are on good terms but are "not officially" back together.

"They’re all family," the source said. "Everyone gets along and everyone has the kids’ best interests in mind."

Another source told ET that Kardashian "is being cautious" with Thompson.

"At the end of the day Khloe wants her daughter, True, to have both her parents around as much as possible, and if they can make it work, she wants to try," the source mentioned. "Khloe has gone through a lot and has reiterated that to Tristan, who insists he has changed.”

